Kieran Trippier: The Newcastle United and England right-back is back on Tyneside preparing for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea.

Kieran Trippier is back at Newcastle United after withdrawing from the England squad due to a 'personal matter' over the weekend.

After playing the full 90 minutes of England's 2-0 win over Malta on Friday, Trippier missed the 1-1 draw at North Macedonia on Monday evening. But he is now back on Tyneside in preparation for Newcastle's return to Premier League action against Chelsea at St James' Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Trippier has started every Premier League match for Newcastle since the start of last season and Sky Sports claim that is not set to change this weekend with the 33-year-old expected to be named in Eddie Howe's line-up.

But Howe will have a number of selection issues to consider when naming his side this weekend. The Magpies boss is likely to be boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes from suspension and Alexander Isak from injury.

Newcastle United injury issues ahead of Chelsea

Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar are also in contention after picking up injuries against AFC Bournemouth before the international break while Sean Longstaff is a doubt.

There are also a number of longer-term injuries at Newcastle with Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy all ruled out.

In addition to that, Sandro Tonali is banned and Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature against his parent club this weekend.