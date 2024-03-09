Newcastle United could have one player back from injury when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening (8pm kick-off).

Matt Targett returned to full training this week and is back in contention after four months out with a hamstring injury. With Kieran Trippier out injured and Lewis Hall ineligible to feature against his parent club, Targett is likely to return to the bench for the trip to the capital.

"Matt is working his way back to full fitness," Howe told The Gazette. "If there was a situation where we needed him desperately, I think he could play now but I still think he needs a little bit more training time.

"That's not to say he won't be involved in the game but he's done well, had a full week of training and is getting closer."

Newcastle also have several longer-term injury issues with the likes of Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton ruled out for the upcoming matches. Sandro Tonali is also banned until next season.

But the injury issues have eased somewhat in recent weeks with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Alexander Isak getting back on the pitch and approaching full fitness once again.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

