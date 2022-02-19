Trippier fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot against Aston Villa last week, and the right-back had an operation on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, but we obviously hope to have him back before the end of the season. We’re going to have to see how his early rehab goes. The operation was a success.”

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January in a deal worth £12million plus add-ons, posted a “message to the fans” on his Instagram account.

"The operation went well, and I will now concentrate on supporting the team and getting back to full fitness as soon as possible,” said the 31-year-old, who has scored in the club’s last two games.