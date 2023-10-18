‘Delighted’ - Former Sheffield United & England man confirms he will join Newcastle United next month
Newcastle United have made another appointment behind the scenes to aid the first-team, academy and women’s teams.
Sports psychologist Dr Ian Mitchell will join Newcastle are the club’s new head of psychology next month. He leaves his role as head of performance psychology at the Football Association of Wales and starts his new role on Tyneside on November 21.
Dr Mitchell played football professionally with Hereford United before working in a sports psychology role at Sheffield United and Swansea City as well as with the Wales and England national teams.
He was part of the Wales staff as they reached the Euro 2016 semi-final and was with England for the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup campaigns, working with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson.
Following his appointment, Dr Mitchell told the club website: “I am delighted for the opportunity to join Newcastle United at this exciting time.
“The club has an ambitious vision with values that strongly resonate with me. This role will allow us to develop a team and structure that positively impacts on the performance and wellbeing of our staff and players.
“I am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and will be fully committed to contributing to the continued success at Newcastle United.”
Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian to Newcastle United, where he will fulfil a hugely important role for staff and players.
“Psychology is a crucial part of the modern game and to recruit someone of Ian’s standing and experience in sport, and in particular football, is very pleasing.
“We are committed to supporting our people, ensuring our staff and players feel fully supported and equipped for the unique challenges of elite-level sports.”