Newcastle United key player 'confirms' return v Chelsea after 'big boost' claim

Chelsea v Newcastle United: Kieran Trippier is set to return for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Kieran Trippier has teased his return to the Newcastle United side for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea (8pm kick-off).

Trippier missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park due to suspension and was also nursing a knock picked up during last week's 2-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League. Saturday's match was the first Trippier had missed in the Premier League since the start of the 2022-23 season.

And when asked if Trippier would be involved in the Carabao Cup match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "As we sit here now, yes. We have another training session but I'll have to sit down and speak to Kieran to see how he's feeling but it's certainly a big boost to have him back."

Trippier wasn't spotted in the club's training gallery published ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. But the right-back has heavily hinted at his involvement in the match on social media.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a personalised preview of the match. Such posts are often a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.

Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of Fabian Schar and Joelinton following injuries picked up against Fulham on Saturday. Howe also has a call to make regarding Alexander Isak after the forward was rested over the weekend due to a groin issue.