Newcastle United key player 'confirms' return v Chelsea after 'big boost' claim
Chelsea v Newcastle United: Kieran Trippier is set to return for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.
Kieran Trippier has teased his return to the Newcastle United side for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea (8pm kick-off).
Trippier missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park due to suspension and was also nursing a knock picked up during last week's 2-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League. Saturday's match was the first Trippier had missed in the Premier League since the start of the 2022-23 season.
And when asked if Trippier would be involved in the Carabao Cup match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "As we sit here now, yes. We have another training session but I'll have to sit down and speak to Kieran to see how he's feeling but it's certainly a big boost to have him back."
Trippier wasn't spotted in the club's training gallery published ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. But the right-back has heavily hinted at his involvement in the match on social media.
The 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a personalised preview of the match. Such posts are often a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.
Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of Fabian Schar and Joelinton following injuries picked up against Fulham on Saturday. Howe also has a call to make regarding Alexander Isak after the forward was rested over the weekend due to a groin issue.
The Magpies haven't won at Stamford Bridge since 2012 but will be hoping to progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second season running.