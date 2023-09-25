Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early injury blow for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that drew 0-0 at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Elliot Anderson came into midfield for Sandro Tonali while the entire front three changed with Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson replacing Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the starting line-up.

Barnes’ second start of the season would unfortunately last less than 12 minutes before he pulled up with an injury.

After the match, Howe confirmed the winger had hurt his toe.

“He wasn’t too good,” The Magpies boss admitted. “I think he’s got a toe problem so I think he went over and felt something in his toe.

“Early signs are there is an injury there but we don’t know what it is at this moment.”

Barnes was replaced by Gordon after 12 minutes in what proved to be a blessing in disguise for Newcastle. Sheffield United had arguably just edged the opening stages of the match with a couple of dangerous balls into the box.

But the introduction of Gordon quickly turned the game in Newcastle’s favour as the 22-year-old continued his fine form.

Sean Longstaff’s question to Anthony Gordon amid VAR check

Less than 10 minutes after his introduction, Gordon burst into the box from the left and kept the ball in play on the byline before pulling it back for Sean Longstaff to open the scoring.

And as Longstaff ran over to Gordon to celebrate, he appeared to ask the Magpies winger ‘did it [the ball] go out?’ A quick VAR check showed that Gordon kept the ball in play though it did hit his hand before being played to Longstaff.

As the Magpies’ man gained no advantage from the ball hitting his hand, which wasn’t seen to be in an unnatural position, and he wasn’t the person to score, the goal stood and the floodgates soon opened at Bramall Lane.

Kieran Trippier’s hat-trick

After a magisterial defensive display at the San Siro, Kieran Trippier proved devastating in an attacking sense on Sunday as he grabbed three assists in the space of 25 in-game minutes.

Trippier’s corner was headed in well by Dan Burn to make it 2-0 before Sven Botman grabbed his first goal of the club with a brilliantly guided header into the bottom left corner from Trippier’s free-kick.

After the break, Callum Wilson made it 4-0 as he headed in Trippier’s perfectly-weighted cross from close range.

While players have assisted more goals in single Premier League matches, Trippier earned the rare distinction of becoming the first Premier League player to assist three headed goals in a game.

But that wouldn’t be the only record broken on Sunday.

Elliot Anderson hit during third goal celebrations

As Newcastle celebrated their third goal down by the corner flag, some Sheffield United fans started to throw objects onto the pitch.

A bottle hit the foot of Anderson as he made his way over to congratulate Botman. The midfielder appeared uninjured and was able to get through the game without any issues as on-field captain Trippier guided the players away from the projectiles.

Sheffield United could now be found in breach of FA Rule E21 for failing to ensure its spectators conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the match.

Newcastle United’s £45m ‘bargain’

When Newcastle United signed Anthony Gordon for £45million including add-ons from Everton in January, it seemed like a hefty price-tag for a raw talent at the time. The opinion rightly lingered for the duration of Gordon’s first half-season on Tyneside as he struggled to make much of an impact.

The youngster was in and out of the team and only found the net once, in a 1-1 draw dead rubber draw at Chelsea on the final day of the season.

But after a positive summer winning the Under-21s European Championships with England and being named player of the tournament, the 22-year-old has returned like a new player for The Magpies.

Full of confidence and a thorn in the side for most opponents he’s faced this season. That was epitomised with Newcastle’s fifth goal of the game as he cut in from the left before curling a sumptuous strike into the bottom right corner from 25-yards.

Arguably the pick of Newcastle’s eight goals on the day and Gordon’s second of the season.

The former Everton man has arguably been Newcastle’s player of the season so far having stood out in the matches against Aston Villa, Liverpool and now Sheffield United.

And at just 22, he is one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League at the moment. While £45million seemed like a lot of money back in January, he’s certainly worth a lot more than that to Newcastle in today’s market.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes ‘confirms’ new deal

Bruno Guimaraes set-up Miguel Almiron for Newcastle’s sixth of the game before scoring himself to make it 7-0.

The Brazilian celebrated the goal in front of the travelling Magpies fans by putting the ball underneath his shirt to announce he and his partner Ana are expecting their second child, Pietro.

The 25-year-old then turned to the Newcastle fans, pointed to the ground and said: “I’m staying!” The Brazilian then kissed the club crest on his shirt.

The celebration, which was captured by The Magpie Channel and posted on Twitter, was a reference to Guimaraes reportedly agreeing a new deal at Newcastle until June 2028.

A record breaking Newcastle United win

Alexander Isak making it 8-0 late on confirmed Newcastle’s joint-biggest Premier League win and biggest ever away win in a league match.

While The Magpies were still one goal shy of equalling the biggest ever Premier League win, they did set a league record in becoming the first side to have eight of their own different goalscorers during a match.