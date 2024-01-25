£13m Newcastle United transfer U-turn as sporting director issues official seven-word update after bid
Bayern Munich have issued an official update on their pursuit of Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier.
Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has attracted strong interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich this January transfer window.
Bayern saw a £13million bid for Trippier rejected by Newcastle earlier this week with the Premier League side insisting the 33-year-old is not for sale. While Trippier is understood to have been flatted by the interest from the six-time European champions, he is not pushing for a move away from St James' Park.
The England international returned to training at Darsley Park this week ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham (7pm kick-off). Trippier posted several photos of him on the training ground on his Instagram page along with the caption: "Putting the hard work in."
After seeing a bid rejected for Trippier earlier this week, Bayern have since issued an official update via Sky Germany withdrawing their interest in Trippier.
"New bid for Trippier? No, it’s over," said Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund. “We only do what we are 100% convinced of."
Freund went on to confirm that the Bundesliga side still holds out hope of signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele instead of Trippier. But with a week remaining in the transfer window, anything can happen.
Trippier has been a key player for Newcastle over his 79 appearances for the club and signed a contract extension last season until the summer of 2025. But with the player's age, contract length and the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules to consider, a transfer exit cannot be completely ruled out.