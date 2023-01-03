Trippier was handed his England debut by Southgate against France in 2017 and has since represented The Three Lions in each of the last three major tournaments. But after England’s quarter-final exit to France in Qatar, there was speculation regarding Southgate’s future as manager.

But The FA have confirmed that Southgate will continue as England manager with the hope of guiding the country to Euro 2024 success. England will open their qualifying campaign against Italy, the side they were beaten by in the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Trippier was quick to make his feelings clear on Southgate remaining in charge.

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, applauds fans with Kieran Trippier and John Stones after the 6-2 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“We are all absolutely delighted about it," Trippier said. “From the moment he first took charge until now we’ve taken huge steps. Players want to play for England – what it means to put the shirt on. He’s a great man manager and I think all the lads would say that.

“Speaking from myself I’m delighted that he’s staying on and I know that all the rest of the players are too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s World Cup campaign showed plenty of promise before they were beaten 2-1 by France in the quarter-final. Despite the ultimate disappointment, Trippier believes further progress has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have moved forward, for sure,” he admitted. “You see the freedom the players had to attack and you just have to look at the France game. I thought we were brilliant in that game.

"Disappointed to lose the game but I thought we performed very well against the holders at the time. We have taken huge steps. It was another learning curve for us but we move on now, we’ve got to focus on the next international break now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Trippier turns 33 next year, he is still hoping to play a part in the Euro 2024 campaign.

“Yes - I know I’m up against tough competition,” he added. “All I can do is focus on myself, focus on my club and keep giving my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad