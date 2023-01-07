The right-back became Newcastle’s first signing under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media when he arrived from La Liga side Atletico Madrid for £12million last January. Trippier quickly impressed back in the Premier League, scoring two free-kicks in his first four appearances prior to suffering a fractured metatarsal.

The injury would keep the England international out until the end of the 2021-22 campaign as he returned to the starting line-up in the 2-1 win at Burnley on the final day of the season. Labelled a ‘transformative’ signing, this season has seen Trippier build on the early promise he showed last season with one goal and six assists in all competitions so far.

He has started every Premier League match this season, captaining the side on all but one occasion as Newcastle enjoyed their best start to a top flight season this century. The Magpies currently sit third in the table after 18 matches with Trippier helping form the division’s meanest defence.

Newcastle have conceded just 11 league goals this season and kept a league high 10 clean sheets. Trippier has also proven to be an attacking threat as he scored another free-kick in the 3-3 draw against Manchester while forming an effective partnership with Miguel Almiron down the right side.

As Newcastle United’s official social media accounts marked Trippier’s one year anniversary at the club with a post ahead of Saturday night’s FA Cup match at Sheffield Wednesday, he responded via Instagram with a simple: “Very proud to be a part of @NUFC.”