Kieran Trippier's brilliant new role at Newcastle United explained by Eddie Howe

That’s the view of Eddie Howe amid fears that Trippier will miss all but the last few games this season.

Trippier last week had surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and is facing at least eight weeks on the sidelines at the 17th-placed club.

Howe spoke to the 31-year-old right-back, signed from Atletico Madrid last month, about the role he could play between now and his return after he suffered the injury against Aston Villa at St James’s Park earlier this month.

Kieran Trippier at St James's Park.

Trippier will travel with the squad to some away games to offer support to his team-mates, starting with the weekend’s fixture against Brentford.

“We’ve had a conversation about that,” said United’s head coach.

“That was the first thing we discussed. That’s the type of person that he is. He wants to make a difference, he wants to help, and he wants to lead. So he’ll have a big impact, even though he’s not playing.”

Howe added: “He’s an inspirational figure, and I think, knowing the young Kieran when I first started to work with him (at Burnley), and Kieran now, I think he’s changed and developed many facets, not just his game, but his personality.

"I can’t compliment him enough on everything he’s achieved in his career, and how he’s gone about it, to lead him to the person that he is now. I think the players have found him an inspirational figure, but that won’t change.

“He’s not necessarily going to be on the training pitch with them on game day, but he’ll be supporting them from the training ground. He’s got a big part to play even though he’s not actually on the pitch.”

Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, take on 14th-placed Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Emil Krafth deputised for Trippier against West Ham United last week as Javier Manquillo was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin also missed the fixture with a calf injury, and Howe said: “Hopefully nothing too serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”

