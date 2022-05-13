The England internationalplayed the final 25 minutes of the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City – United’s heaviest defeat of the season.

Prior to his introduction, City enjoyed a relentless spell of possession at the start of the second half. The home side had a staggering 99-per-cent of the ball between the start of the second half and the 55th minute of the match as Eddie Howe’s side failed to complete a single pass in that time.

Trippier was helpless watching on from the sidelines as Man City barely allowed Newcastle a touch of the ball until Bruno Guimaraes finally gained possession and found teammate Miguel Almiron in the 55th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But Trippier wasn’t concerned by City’s possession or the result itself. Instead the 31-year-old is using it as motivation as to what Newcastle should aspire to be like.

“It shows what Man City can do to teams,” Trippier told The Gazette.

“When you come to places like this, you're rarely going to see the ball which is how you keep your shape, how you are as a unit.

"This is Man City, they have a great manager, great players but if you look at Man City now, this is where, me certainly being here at Newcastle, that I want to be.

"I want to be reaching the levels Man City are with Newcastle, it's about building and gradually – we will get there but it's about being patient.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.