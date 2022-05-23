Kieran Trippier’s classy gesture to Burnley fans

Kieran Trippier returned to the Newcastle starting line-up for the first time since February after recovering from a broken metatarsal.

The right-back was up against his former club Burnley – with whom he was relegated back in 2015 – knowing that a win for Newcastle could potentially relegate The Clarets again.

But as Trippier walked onto the pitch, he applauded the travelling Newcastle fans before turning to the home supporters and applauding them.

And after a Callum Wilson brace was enough to secure victory for The Magpies despite Maxwel Cornet pulling a goal back – Trippier consoled several of the Burnley players and once again gestured towards the home supporters.

Following the match, the 31-year-old said: “It is mixed emotions of course but I’m a professional player, I’m not at Burnley anymore, I’m at Newcastle so I wanted to win the game but this is football.

"I’ve been relegated with Burnley before and I'm good mates with people at the club so I’m sorry that they’ve gone down.”

Wout Weghorst of Burnley looks dejected following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Joelinton’s gruesome injury

It was hard to miss Joelinton being stretchered off with less than quarter-of-an-hour played at Turf Moor.

But head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the gruesome nature of the Newcastle Player of the Year’s injury following the match – something that couldn’t be properly made out on camera or from the stands.

"Apparently, it’s a deep laceration,” Howe said. “I think the doctor, initially when he saw him, could see part of his bone, so I think it was quite deep.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (R) vies with Burnley's English midfielder Dwight McNeil (L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"We knew immediately we had to withdraw him, but he’s in good spirits in the dressing room. He had a boot on, and said he was OK, so that’s great news.”

Joelinton was spotted after the game sporting a protective boot and crutches but that didn’t stop him being front and centre for the celebratory dressing room photo for the final time this season.

Now he faces a race to be back fit and ready for the start of pre-season in July.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (L) has an unsuccessful shot past Burnley's English goalkeeper Nick Pope (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley make their feelings clear to the Premier League

Burnley trailed 1-0 at half-time after Wilson dispatched a penalty which was awarded by VAR after Nathan Collins handballed inside the penalty area.

Referee Craig Pawson initially didn’t award the penalty but he pointed straight to the spot once VAR interfered and showed that Collins had blatantly handled the ball following Trippier’s corner.

The officials continued to frustrate the home supporters throughout the match as the atmosphere inside Turf Moor became increasingly tense.

And at half-time the Burnley fans made their feelings clear with chants of ‘Premier League, corrupt as ****’. A sentiment sections of the Newcastle fan base may well agree with given the club’s difficulties dealing with the Premier League throughout the takeover process.

Joelinton of Newcastle United is stretchered off after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s brief spell in the top 10

There was a blink and you’ll miss it moment on Sunday afternoon as Newcastle led 1-0 at half-time while Brighton and Hove Albion were behind against West Ham United.

Those scorelines saw The Magpies creep into the top 10 with just 45 minutes left to play in the season.

But that top half joy was short lived as Brighton found an equaliser just five minutes after the restart through Joel Veltman before going on to win 3-1.

Ultimately, Newcastle had to settle for an 11th placed finish on 49 points – the club’s highest points total since the 2013-14 campaign. An impressive feat considering they took 15 games to finally pick up a win.

Callum Wilson’s frustration with Miguel Almiron

A fast-paced counter-attacking move saw Almiron break into the Burnley penalty area with Wilson demanding the ball from the Paraguayan for what would have been an easy tap-in.

Instead, Almiron opted for an ambitious tight-angled shot which was blazed over the crossbar and the chance went begging, much to Wilson’s frustration.

The Newcastle striker then went over to his teammate, who was on the ground, and appeared to have a quick word in his ear.

Fortunately, Allan Saint-Maximin opted to go for the pass when he found himself in a similar position to Almiron just a minute later with Wilson promptly converting his second of the game and leaving Burnley with a mountain to climb.

Eddie Howe rubs salt in Burnley's wounds

Moments after Cornet scored to set up a tense final 20 minutes at Turf Moor, Howe introduced former Burnley striker Chris Wood to the sound of loud boos and jeers from the Clarets fans.

The 30-year-old striker joined Newcastle from Burnley for £25million in January, making him the most expensive player in their 30s in Premier League history.

And with The Clarets in desperate need of a goal for the sake of their Premier League status, Newcastle were able to introduce from the bench the man who had been the North West outfit’s top scorer in each of the previous four seasons. It was bound to sting.

To make matters worse, Howe almost mockingly refrained from using Wood as a striker for Newcastle – instead opting to deploy him initially on the left before dropping him into a more defensive role as Burnley pushed players forward in search of an equaliser.

And Wood played a role in keeping the home side at bay too with an important headed clearance as the clock ran down along with Burnley’s survival hopes.

The full-time whistle then confirmed the end of Burnley's six-year stint in the top flight.

While Wood may divide opinion on Tyneside, his transfer has been vindicated by the fact Newcastle have survived following a dramatic turnaround in form since his arrival while Burnley suffered the cruel fate of relegation.

