A Callum Wilson brace put United 2-0 ahead at Turf Moor before Maxwel Cornet pulled a goal back as The Clarets unsuccessfully fought to remain in the Premier League.

Despite sitting 19th in the table when the takeover went through in October and remaining in that position until late January following a run of one win in their opening 20 league games, The Magpies were able to just miss out on a top half finish with their highest points total since the 2013-14 campaign.

And Al Sorour was quick to thank Eddie Howe and his players for the impressive turnaround as the club can now start looking further up the Premier League table for next season.

“There are few who believe and that’s why we are a family,” Al Sorour posted on LinkedIn.

“We took the team at 19th. We dropped to 20. Finishing at 11 is good for this year. Let’s start the work for the next season

“Thanks Eddie and the coaching staff. Thanks to the players, you guys are amazing

“Thanks to the most important, the fans and the people of Newcastle for a good comeback season

“Mr. Chairman [Yasir Al Rumayyan], Amanda [Staveley], Mehrdad [Ghodoussi], Jamie [Reuben]. Thank you and see you next season.”

Reading between the lines of Al Sourour’s message, there is a sense of the ambition the club’s owners have in the Premier League.

Finishing 11th is ‘good for this year’ but very likely won’t be next season as the expectation will be for Newcastle to break into the top half and at least challenge for the European places.

And the work towards next season starts straight away with a pre-season tour still to plan after the ‘Ohio Cup’ in the United States of America was abruptly cancelled last week, much to the disappointment of Howe and Newcastle.

The summer transfer window opens on June 10 with Newcastle looking to strengthen their squad further ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

