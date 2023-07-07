Kieran Trippier’s classy Newcastle United training ground gesture to Sandro Tonali

The 23-year-old midfielder visited the Newcastle training ground and St James’ Park before conducting club media duties. During his visit to Darsley Park, Tonali was greeted by head coach Eddie Howe as well as sporting director Dan Ashworth.

And despite Newcastle’s first-team players not being due back at the training ground until Sunday, Kieran Trippier was also there to meet the club’s latest signing. The Magpies’ vice-captain shook the Italian’s hand and shared an embrace as part of his warm Tyneside welcome.

Due to their international commitments with Italy Under-21s and England respectively, Tonali and Trippier will be given extra time to recover before joining up with the rest of the first-team players who hadn’t been on international duty.

Newcastle Under-21s and Women’s sides returned for pre-season training this week with a small number of the first-team players also back at Darsley Park for treatment and gym work ahead of their official return.

United start their pre-season campaign in just over a week as they visit Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).

Prior to meeting Howe, Tonali said he was looking forward to meeting the Newcastle head coach ‘a lot.

“He was one of those people who wanted me here,” Tonali told NUFC TV. “I hope to meet him as soon as possible, and I’m looking forward to starting this journey together with him.