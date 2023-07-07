Leeds United confirm transfer as £13m Newcastle United target joins new club

German defenderRobin Koch has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the 2023-24 campaign following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. As previously reported by The Gazette, Newcastle registered an interest in the 26-year-old German international with Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his defensive options.

The Magpies boasted the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season with 33 goals conceded while Leeds had the worst with 78. As a result, any move for Koch would have seen him become a squad player alongside the likes of Jamaal Lascelles rather than a regular starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of that, Koch’s preference was to return to his home country as a first-choice defender over joining a Champions League side as a squad player. Frankfurt fought off interest from Bayern Leverkusen to land the centre-back.

Koch joined Leeds from Freiburg for a reported £13million in 2020 and went on to make 77 appearances for the club. His contract at Elland Road expires next summer, following the end of his loan.

Newcastle currently have Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles as centre-back options while full-backs Paul Dummett and Emil Krafth, neither of whom started a Premier League match last season, are able to play in the position.