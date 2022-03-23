Kieran Trippier's huge Newcastle United fitness update as defender posts uplifting eight word message
Kieran Trippier has stepped up his recovery with Newcastle United in Dubai.
The England right-back hasn’t featured for The Magpies since fracturing his fifth metatarsal in a 1-0 win against Aston Villa last month. He required surgery, had to wear a protective boot and has been unable to train with the squad over the past five weeks.
But Trippier travelled with Newcastle to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai to continue his rehabilitation. A provisional return date of the home match against Crystal Palace on April 20 has also been pencilled in.
And on Instagram, the defender posted a video of himself on an exercise bike in the gym with no protective boot in sight. It was accompanied by the message: “Stepping training up, can’t wait to be back!”
The update will be a welcome one for Newcastle given Trippier’s immediate impact since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £12million in January. The 31-year-old has scored two free-kicks in four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also confirmed Trippier is making ‘good progress’.
"Kieran’s done well,” Howe told nufc.co.uk. “He’s had his stitches out on his foot. He’s making good progress, we’re happy.
"Touch wood, if he can come through the early stages of coming out in his boots, and then progress quite quickly, he's one we could see back in action hopefully pretty soon.
"But with both [Trippier and Callum Wilson], I do think we have to be very cautious. We don't want to re-injure the player."