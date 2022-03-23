The England right-back hasn’t featured for The Magpies since fracturing his fifth metatarsal in a 1-0 win against Aston Villa last month. He required surgery, had to wear a protective boot and has been unable to train with the squad over the past five weeks.

But Trippier travelled with Newcastle to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai to continue his rehabilitation. A provisional return date of the home match against Crystal Palace on April 20 has also been pencilled in.

And on Instagram, the defender posted a video of himself on an exercise bike in the gym with no protective boot in sight. It was accompanied by the message: “Stepping training up, can’t wait to be back!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update will be a welcome one for Newcastle given Trippier’s immediate impact since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £12million in January. The 31-year-old has scored two free-kicks in four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also confirmed Trippier is making ‘good progress’.

"Kieran’s done well,” Howe told nufc.co.uk. “He’s had his stitches out on his foot. He’s making good progress, we’re happy.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 13, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"Touch wood, if he can come through the early stages of coming out in his boots, and then progress quite quickly, he's one we could see back in action hopefully pretty soon.

"But with both [Trippier and Callum Wilson], I do think we have to be very cautious. We don't want to re-injure the player."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Newcastle full back Kieran Trippier sits down on the turf before leaving the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor