Newcastle United issue massive Kieran Trippier injury update as Callum Wilson pushes for comeback
Kieran Trippier’s on course to return for Newcastle United next month.
Eddie Howe today issued an update on Trippier and Callum Wilson, who are with their team-mates in Dubai.
Trippier has been sidelined since February, when he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, while Wilson suffered a calf injury in late December.
And Howe – who took his players away for warm weather training during a 16-day gap in the club’s fixture list – says Trippier could be back “pretty soon”.
"I'd say they're on schedule from where they were given their respective injuries, but I wouldn't say necessarily ahead of schedule," said head coach Howe. "They're both serious injuries, both enough to obviously be operated on and go through a very intense rehab period.
"Callum's injury, you have to be very careful with … that we don't push him back too quickly, and he ends up injuring himself again, because the Achilles/calf is a very delicate area of the body, and you need to make sure it's robust enough to withstand heavy load.
"Kieran's is slightly different. (It's) a bone injury, and, I think, touch wood, if he can come through the early stages of coming out in his boots, and then progress quite quickly, he's one we could see back in action hopefully pretty soon.
"But with both injuries, I do think we have to be very cautious. We don't want to re-injure the player."
Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table ahead of the April 3 away game against Tottenham Hotspur.