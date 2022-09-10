Friday marked the start of a 10-day National Mourning period in the UK after The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.

Newcastle United had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday but the Premier League released a statement confirming the weekend’s fixtures had been postponed ‘as a mark of respect’.

No decision has been made for next weekend’s fixtures so far with Newcastle scheduled to host AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday, September 17 (3pm kick-off).

The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players (not pictured) observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Although the fixtures still fall inside the 10-day mourning period, Government guidance issued to sporting governing bodies stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period.

"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service.”

On Saturday, King Charles III approved a bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral to take place.

The date of the State Funeral has not yet been announced but it is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 following the bank holiday announcement.

With no Premier League fixtures scheduled to take place on September 19, the funeral or bank holiday will not impact any club.

As a result, next weekend’s fixtures could well go ahead as planned unless the Premier League were to intervene again. Several sporting events took place across the UK this weekend including cricket and rugby.

But one Premier League match scheduled for next weekend – Brighton v Crystal Palace – has already been postponed due to the rail strike.

Newcastle released a club statement which read: “A decision on Newcastle United's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth will be made in due course.”