Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kylian Mbappe felt Paris Saint-Germain were 'so much better' than Newcastle United in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes.

Newcastle took the lead through Alexander Isak in the first half and looked set to claim a historic win over the Ligue 1 champions. But in the 95th minute of the match, Ousmane Dembele's cross hit off Tino Livramento's chest and deflected onto his elbow to ultimately give the home side a golden chance to equalise.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A VAR check awarded PSG the penalty, which was converted by Mbappe, to make it 1-1 with virtually the last kick of the match. Mbappe's penalty was PSG's 31st and final shot of the match while United registered just two shots on target in the game - Miguel Almiron's parried shot and Isak's goal on the rebound.

Mbappe's late equaliser means PSG are in pole position to progress to the last-16 alongside Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle must beat AC Milan in their final group stage match and hope PSG fail to win at Dortmund in order to progress.

Reflecting on the result at Parc des Princes, Mbappe told TNT Sports: "It's hard when you see the game. What happened was we had so many chances to win. In football, you can be so much better but don't win.

"I try to be at my best level every night. I think I could have done more for my team. I had many chances and didn't score more goals.