Group F in the Champions League has been blown wide open with two matchdays to go following defeat to Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle sat top of the group following a 4-1 win over PSG at St James' Park last month but now find themselves bottom after consecutive defeats to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side are now top of the group on seven points while PSG are second on six points and Milan third on five. Milan came from behind to beat PSG 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday night while Newcastle lost 2-0 at Dortmund.

Next up for The Magpies is a trip to Paris as they head into the game knowing they need a result in order to keep their chances of qualification to the last-16 alive.

But PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is expecting a reaction to the defeat in Milan.

He said: "It's a defeat, it hurts. But we have to look forward. We still have our destiny in our hands and we're going to do everything we can to win at home and give ourselves some breathing space in this group.

"The fans? I'd like to thank the fans for their support. On the pitch, we didn't do what we wanted to do, but they were there, they encouraged us and we're going to react well against Newcastle.