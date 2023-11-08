Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edin Terzic has responded to Eddie Howe's suggestion that Borussia Dortmund haven't seen the best of Newcastle United in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle are nine games unbeaten domestically but have lost home and away to Dortmund in that time without scoring.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2-0 defeat at the Signal Iduna Park leaves The Magpies in a precarious position in Group F, three points off the qualification places with an inferior head-to-head record versus Dortmund.

“Very similar to Dortmund last month," Howe told The Gazette. "A frustration on our performance knowing there is more in the tank to give. We’re better than that and can show a better version of ourselves than we did.

“I don’t think Dortmund have seen the best Newcastle and that always leaves a feeling of frustration. But we accept it, we’ve delivered it and we have to look to the future now.”

Next up for Newcastle in the Champions League is a trip to Paris Saint-Germain before they concluded their group stage campaign by hosting AC Milan at St James' Park next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Howe's comments about Dortmund not seeing the best version of Newcastle over two matches, Terzic said: "A great achievement for us because we didn't let it happen.

"We knew about the quality [of Newcastle], especially up front, they are very flexible, they are very mobile and can swap between four at the back, three at the back and always looking for balls in behind, always looking for balls into the pockets in between the lines.

"This is something we tried to stop and we've managed that quite well, especially today."

Newcastle had one big chance in the second half with Joelinton heading wide from a Tino Livramento cross before Julian Brandt added to Niclas Fullkurg's opener to secure three points late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half, it was a very dominant game from Newcastle but I think we defended well, attacked really well, used every open space for us and I think it was a well deserved win," Terzic added.