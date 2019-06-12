La Liga club 'a matter of hours' away from announcing Newcastle United transfer

Ayoze Perez and Joselu of Newcastle United walk out of the tunnel prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on February 11, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Joselu’s Newcastle United exit is “only a matter of hours” from announcement, according to reports in Spain.

But it has been suggested Alaves, long-term admirers of the Spanish striker, want to take Joselu for free, even though he has a year left on his current United deal.

Spanish outlet Marca last week reported a fee of around £1.7m would be enough to take the ex-Real Madrid man back to his homeland, but the latest report – in Mundo Deportivo – highlights a fee may be the last stumbling block in any deal.

It remains to be seen whether United would sanction a deal for the player, given they remain unsure as to who the manager may be next season, with Rafa Benitez stalling on a new deal. Benitez’s current St James’s Park deal runs out in just 18 days.

Joselu was signed from Stoke City for a fee of around £5m in August 2017. He has scored six goals in 28 starts for United.