La Liga club 'a matter of hours' away from announcing Newcastle United transfer

Joselu’s Newcastle United exit is “only a matter of hours” from announcement, according to reports in Spain.

But it has been suggested Alaves, long-term admirers of the Spanish striker, want to take Joselu for free, even though he has a year left on his current United deal.

Spanish outlet Marca last week reported a fee of around £1.7m would be enough to take the ex-Real Madrid man back to his homeland, but the latest report – in Mundo Deportivo – highlights a fee may be the last stumbling block in any deal.

It remains to be seen whether United would sanction a deal for the player, given they remain unsure as to who the manager may be next season, with Rafa Benitez stalling on a new deal. Benitez’s current St James’s Park deal runs out in just 18 days.

Joselu was signed from Stoke City for a fee of around £5m in August 2017. He has scored six goals in 28 starts for United.