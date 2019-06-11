Is no news, good news for Newcastle United in relation to the proposed Bin Zayed Group takeover?

This week has seen Magpies fans feeding off scraps when it comes to takeover updates – but one such snippit did break from the Middle East this morning.

Peter Redding, an exiled Geordie working in the Emirates for Capital Radio, spoke with one of the Bin Zayed Group’s representatives and posted the following update on Twitter.

“I dont like to post without hearing first hand info from BZG. Spoken with the office of Midhat Kidwai this morning, and I was given a firm no comment,” said Redding.

He continued: “When I pushed if it was on or off, no comment. As soon as there is an update there will be a statement.”

More than a fortnight has passed since the news broke of a proposed takeover over the Sheikh Khaled-led group, with a deal of around £350m mooted at the time.

Meanwhile, the Mirror have offered an update on the thinking behind Rafa Benitez sitting tight until the end of his current deal, which runs out on June 30.

An opinion piece, written by Simon Bird, reads: “There can only be one reason Rafa Benitez is tolerating Newcastle United this summer. He must know that a takeover is in the pipeline. That if he sits tight, stays quiet and doesn't kick up a fuss - as he enters the last few days of his contract - a new owner will eventually, very soon, rescue the club from its stasis.”

Elsewhere, staying in the Middle East, Mo Diame is all set to sign for Qatar-based club Al Gharafa SC, following his release but United last week.

On the incoming front, United have been linked with a loan move for Stephy Mavididi.

Mavididi, an England Under-20 international, joined Juventus from Arsenal last summer.

Everton, Southampton, Burnley, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Fulham and Middlesbrough are also keen on Mavididi, as well as his hometown club Derby County, according to Teamtalk.

And finally Benitez has been linked with a shock move back to Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.