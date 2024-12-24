Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has delivered an update on Joe Willock’s fitness after he was substituted during their win against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Willock was withdrawn in the second half at Portman Road with his side already four goals to the good at that stage. The former Arsenal man has had to be patient for starts this season, but was reinstated to the starting XI after being named as a substitute for the Carabao Cup win over Brentford.

It has been a frustrating 18-months for Willock with various injury issues hampering his ability to get a string of matches under his belt on a consistent basis. He has seemingly overcome those problems and Howe is keen to ensure Willock can stay fit for an extended period of time: “As far as I know he his fine [for Aston Villa match].” Howe revealed. “On shooting his head took a little bang on the floor but I think he is fine.

“To keep Joe fit for a sustained spell is now really important. He’s done the hard work in getting back fit after a really difficult time, he missed a long, long time so for him to get back to his very best levels will take a period of regular games.

“I think he’s moving in the right direction now so the last thing he needs is any sort of setback at this stage. He’s such an important player with unique qualities that we need to keep available.”

Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa to St James’ Park on Boxing Day sat two points and two places below their opponents in the Premier League table.