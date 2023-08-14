‘The Rooftops’ hospitality suite offers the ‘ultimate’ Newcastle United matchday experience at St James’ Park from the Gallowgate Corner of the ground. For a premium price of £650 + VAT per-person per-match, attendees will experience all-inclusive champagne and cocktails as well as ‘the best seasonal food’.

The suite will feature a live DJ and pre and post-match analysis from a Newcastle legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ahead of Newcastle’s 5-1 opening day win against Aston Villa at St James’ Park, the club’s commercial partnerships manager Brett McGoldrick provided a sneak peek at the new hospitality suite via Instagram.

A new corporate seating area has also been added in the Leazes Stand following the transformation of the Leazes Sports Bar ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. A section of old seats in the Leazes Stand were replaced with padded corporate seats with season ticket holders who previously sat in the removed seats having to be relocated.

These are just some of several changes around the ground for the new season. Safe standing sections in Strawberry Corner and the away supporter area of St James’ Park have been installed.

St James’ Park has undergone several cosmetic changes since the October 2021 takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Gallowgate windows have been cleaned, Sports Direct advertising has been removed, Alan Shearer’s statue has been moved, Shearer’s Bar has returned and the concourse areas have been visually improved.