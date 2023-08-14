The £52million midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan earlier in the summer and got his St James’ Park career off to a perfect start with a goal in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa on his Premier League debut. The 23-year-old was named man of the match as The Magpies secured a comfortable victory to start the new season.

And Newcastle’s ‘oldest pub’ The Old George has some new artwork on display in its city centre courtyard. The Magpie Store inspired art is a modified version of the Birra Moretti logo, showing Tonali drinking a pint.

The image is accompanied by the surrounding text: “Imported to Newcastle Upon Tyne. 2023. Made in Italia. Sandro Tonali. Premium Italian midfielder. Lived in Milan, never seen a Sunderland fan.”

Tonali’s St James’ Park debut has made him an instant fan favourite on Tyneside as Newcastle look to build on their fourth place finish last season while also competing in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Tonali helped AC Milan reach the Champions League semi-final last season before they were beaten by city rivals Inter Milan over two legs.

Following his Premier League debut, the midfielder posted on Instagram: “Such an incredible emotion to score on my Premier League debut at St James’ Park. Thanks to all the amazing fans! Up the Toon.”