Getty Images

Manchester United could hand a first-ever Premier League start to Harry Amass this afternoon when they face Newcastle United.

The Red Devils head to Tyneside sat 13th in the Premier League table knowing that a defeat would see them slip a place - and with a Tottenham Hotspur victory over Wolves potentially seeing them end the day 15th in the table. The Magpies, though, will not have Eddie Howe on the touchline after he was admitted to hospital, with Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones set to take charge of the team today.

In the opposition dugout will be Ruben Amorim for the first time ever at St James’ Park. The former Sporting CP boss saw his side defeated at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture back in December and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Lyon on Thursday night after two mistakes from Andre Onana.

Amorim is expected to drop the Cameroon international this afternoon, with Turkish stopper Altay Bayindir expected to start in his place. Amorim, though, will also reportedly make one other major change to his starting line-up this afternoon.

‘Leaked’ Manchester United team news v Newcastle United

According to the Mail Online , Amorim will hand a first ever Premier League start to young defender Harry Amass. Amass has been on the fringes of the Manchester United first-team squad, but has made just one top-flight appearance, coming against Leicester City last month.

The 18-year-old left-back is set to start on Tyneside with Amorim hinting on Thursday that he would make changes to his starting XI: “There is a great responsibility. We don't have a team that is really big and then we have players that I know cannot make 90 minutes in this moment. We have to be really careful.

“So we will try to address all these subjects in the game against Newcastle. But we have a great responsibility when we play any games. I will try to look at that, that is for sure. We have to face Newcastle with a team that we can be competitive to win the game.

“Sometimes winning games is the best way of preparing for the next one. Of course, I am going to be careful with some players but again we need to be competitive.

“When you are playing for Manchester United you cannot go to the game thinking about the next one. So we are going to face this one and then we have three days.

“We are going to prepare for the next one [v Lyon] without a lot of running and a lot of training. It's just recovering and then we will be fine on Thursday with our fans. But we need to face Newcastle in a way that we can win.”

Manchester United have lost four of their last five matches against Newcastle United in all competitions and haven’t won at St James’ Park since 2020 - a game played behind closed doors. The hosts, meanwhile, know that a win would certainly see them move up to fifth - with a Chelsea defeat allowing them to move into fourth place.