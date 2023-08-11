Adams has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. As a result of Leeds’ relegation, Adams is available for just £20million this summer.

And Chelsea are the ones who have pounced to secure the 24-year-old ahead of the new Premier League season. Adams was on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of midfield transfer targets before they signed top target Sandro Tonali.

His versatility to play on the right of midfield or defence is also something that appealed to The Magpies.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and went on to make 24 Premier League appearances before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the United States international is set to sign for Chelsea having already completed a medical, confirming the transfer with his ‘here we go’ trademark.

Although Newcastle are set to miss out on Adams, the player spoke very highly of the club and St James’ Park in particular when asked about his favorite place to play football.

“Newcastle was bumping,” he told the New York Red Bulls Podcast.

“They’re doing things the right way and I think they have the recognition now of ‘our team is good and Champions League is in our sights.’