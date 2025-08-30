Leeds United v Newcastle United early team news as five out plus two major doubts

Eddie Howe and Daniel Farke | Getty Images

Leeds United v Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe and Daniel Farke both have major headaches to deal with this evening.

Newcastle United head to Elland Road this evening with a slightly depleted squad. Alexander Isak remains unavailable, whilst Anthony Gordon serves the first of a three match ban tonight following his red card on Monday.

Joelinton, who was a casualty of a bruising night against Liverpool on Tyneside, will also not be available to Eddie Howe this evening. Sandro Tonali, though, could feature - although Howe will be keen to avoid any further injury issues for the midfielder.

Leeds United, meanwhile, were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal at the weekend and then were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Daniel Farke, like his opposite number in the dugout, also has a number of injury issues to deal with this weekend, including two in his midfield.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United:

Leeds United injury news v Newcastle United

Ethan Ampadu - out

A knee injury will keep Ampadu out of action this weekend. He missed Leeds’ defeat against Arsenal last weekend and won’t feature at Elland Road on Saturday.

Ao Tanaka - out

Similar to Ampadu, Tanaka has been ruled-out of this weekend’s game with a knee injury. On the midfielder, Farke said: “He will also be out for a few weeks. It’s difficult at the moment to say exactly when he can return, but also definitely not before the international break.”

Noah Okafor - doubt

Okafor has a groin injury and is a doubt to feature this evening at Elland Road.

Newcastle United injury and team news v Leeds United

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon will serve the first match of a three game ban at Elland Road following his red card against Liverpool on Monday night.

Joelinton - out

Joelinton suffered a suspected groin injury against Liverpool and left the pitch in some discomfort. Whilst reports have indicated that he may not be out of action for as long as first feared, he is expected to miss out against Leeds United.

On the Brazilian, Howe said on Friday: “Joelinton's scan was relatively good. He will miss this weekend, but there's a chance he could be available the other side of the international break.”

Sandro Tonali - doubt

The Italian international was also another casualty of that bruising clash with Liverpool on Monday. Despite attempting to play on after sustaining a shoulder injury, he was eventually withdrawn from the game.

However, his head coach on Friday revealed that there was a chance that Tonali could feature against Leeds United. A late call on his fitness will be made.

“I think his injury isn't serious,” Howe said about the Italian. “He's battling to try and be fit for tomorrow.

“Whether he makes it or not, I'm not sure. But, again, really positive signs, because we did fear that we're going to lose him for longer.”

Alexander Isak - out

Isak hasn’t kicked a ball for Newcastle United since May and that is not set to change this weekend. Talks between himself, his representatives and Newcastle United’s hierarchy earlier this week failed to find a resolution to Isak’s current situation.