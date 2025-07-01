Newcastle United have released three senior players following the expiration of their contracts at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Lewis’ release was confirmed at the start of the month in Newcastle’s retained list but is now official with the defender’s contract expiring on June 30.

John Ruddy and Callum Wilson’s contracts also expired on June 30 but the club previously announced that discussions had taken place with the duo and extended deals ‘could still be agreed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was on June 6. Now we’re in July, both players are officially free agents and can join any club on a free transfer.

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for Wilson and could swoop in and strike a deal quickly now that the striker is out of contract. But other clubs have also been linked with the nine-time England international such as West Ham United and Everton.

Wilson has scored 141 goals in 392 games during his club career, the majority of which have been in the Premier League. A move to the Championship has also been touted but the 33-year-old is keen to remain in the top flight.

Newcastle are set to release a new statement confirming the futures of Wilson and Ruddy now their contracts have expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United retained list statement

Newcastle’s retained list published on June 6 read: “Newcastle United can announce its retained list of men's first team players for the 2025/26 season.

“Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.

“Jamal Lewis will depart St. James’ Park upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

“Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus will become a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on 30th June.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kelly’s permanent move to Juventus completed officially on Monday, four players have now departed Newcastle.

The club are still yet to make a senior signing this summer. The free transfer of 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero has been completed today, though he is set to be loaned out and will not be classed as a first-team signing for Eddie Howe’s squad this summer.

Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis’ departure was effectively confirmed last summer when he was loaned out to Sao Paulo in Brazil for the final year of his contract which included an option to make the loan permanent for free.

Sao Paulo didn’t trigger the option and ultimately cut Lewis’ loan spell short after half a season due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis is yet to play a competitive match in 2025 as he has been working on his recovery and will now be free to join a new club.

The 27-year-old joined Newcastle from Norwich City for £15million in 2020 and leaves for nothing after 36 first-team appearances in five years.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

John Ruddy

Ruddy joined Newcastle as a free agent from Birmingham City last summer to add some experience on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailed as an important part of Newcastle’s squad behind the scenes by head coach Eddie Howe, Ruddy ultimately didn’t make a competitive appearance during his season on Tyneside and will now assess his options at age 38.

Callum Wilson

Wilson joined Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020 and repaid the investment with 49 goals in 130 games for the club. The striker played an important role in keeping Newcastle in the Premier League before scoring a career-high 18 top-flight goals to help the club qualify for the Champions League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Although injuries limited Wilson’s impact in the last 18 months, he leaves behind a strong goalscoring legacy as Newcastle’s No. 9.

Newcastle had an extension option in Wilson’s contract that would run until June 2026, which the club refrained from triggering. Instead, talks took place for a new deal on reduced terms, but nothing has materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly promoted Leeds United have been linked with a move for Wilson this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options. And the striker’s release from Newcastle gives them, or any club, the green light to complete a free signing.