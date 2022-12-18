Chris Wood's £25million signing from Burnley back in January was certainly an interesting piece of business from the club, but one that ultimately helped secure Newcastle's Premier League status. The New Zealand international only found the net twice during his first half season on Tyneside but he led the line when no one else could.

The striker started Newcastle's final two matches before the World Cup break and could well find himself starting once more as Howe’s side prepare to take on AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).

Wood’s friendly outing in Saudi Arabia was hardly a success as he was withdrawn in the first half with a back issue. But he was fit to start against Rayo Vallecano back at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon with Alexander Isak still sidelined with a thigh injury and Callum Wilson rested after returning from the World Cup earlier in the week.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United scores their side's second goal from the penalty spot during the friendly match between Newcastle United and Rayo Vallecano at St James' Park on December 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Wood certainly did his chances of keeping his place in the side for Newcastle's return to competitive action no harm as he scored from the penalty spot to help the hosts secure a 2-1 win.

After the match, head coach Howe give little away regarding United’s striker situation.

"With Alex, there was no fixed return date on him,” Howe said. “I think the medical team have just tried to look at his recovery day by day, and try and get him in the best physical place he can be in the ideal time.

"We hoped to have him fit and available for the Bournemouth game, but I don’t think that’s going to look likely. We’ll just take it on a game-by-game basis.”

On Wilson, Howe added: “We've only seen Callum briefly, but I don't want to give too much away, to be honest.”

In the absence of Wilson and Isak, Wood led the line for Newcastle effectively as he played to his strengths, dropping deep and bringing his more mobile team-mates into the game with a smart range of passing.

Although he didn’t have too many chances to score in the match prior to his goal, Wood’s presence and hold up play made him a threat outside of the penalty area.

After Joe Willock was fouled in the area, Wood stepped up and calmly dispatched his penalty in front of the Gallowgate. Including friendlies and penalty shoot-outs, it was Wood's fourth successful penalty since signing for the club.

With Wilson and Isak also boasting 100-per-cent records from the spot for Newcastle in seven and one attempts respectively, it begs the question as to who Newcastle's designated penalty taker would be should all three be on the pitch at the same time.

The 31-year-old has been tentatively linked with a move away from Newcastle in January with his former club Leeds United speculated as a potential destination. But he’s not going anywhere.