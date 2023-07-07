Newcastle United made AC Milan and Sandro Tonali offers they could not refuse, according to Arrigo Sacchi.

Tonali signed an "initial" five-year deal at St James’ Park after the two clubs agreed a deal worth around £55million late last month.

Former Milan and Italy manager Sacchi was asked by Gazetta dello Sport whether he would have sold the midfielder to Newcastle.

Sacchi said: “How can you say no to those figures? And then also the player, who was given a salary offer equal to double or perhaps more than what he perceived, probably expressed a desire to leave. He’s human.”

Tonali – who visited Tyneside this week – had spent three years at Milan, the club he supported as a boy.

Speaking to journalists in Italy yesterday, the 23-year-old said: "The most difficult of my career, but it was a choice that had to be made now, and we made it.

