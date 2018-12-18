Leeds United eye serious move for £4m-rated Newcastle United goalkeeper

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is wanted by Leeds United in January, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Several reports in recent weeks have linked the 28-year-old to the Elland Road club, however the report from the YEP provides a more reliable source.

Speculation last week suggested Darlow was keen on a move away from St James's Park with his only appearance this term coming in a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

After losing his place to Martin Dubravka in February following his arrival from Sparta Prague, Darlow has been force to watch the Magpies' opening 12 Premier League fixtures from the substitutes bench.

A recent injury has saw Darlow drop out of Rafa Benitez's match day 18 in the previous five fixtures and replaced by Freddie Woodman, who has also been linked with the Whites.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has made his desire to sign a goalkeeper next month known with Bailey Peacock-Farrell the club's only fit senior goalkeeper.

Asked about the possibility of signing a keeper last week, Bielsa said: “Until now I haven’t got any news. If I had any news about that I would comment immediately.”

Darlow is expected to recover from his elbow layoff in time for a potential winter switch with the Whites interested in a loan deal for the second-half of the campaign.

Newcastle could offload Darlow permantely, however, as YEP say sources close to the Magpies understand they are open to selling Darlow and value him around £4million.

Leeds believe Darlow is the ideal replacement for Jamal Blackman, who broke his leg last month, and rival Peacock-Farrell for the number one jersey.

In total, the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has racked up 59 appearances on Tyneside - 34 of which followed in Newcastle's promotion to the Premier League in 2017.