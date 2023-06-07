The match took place on May 13 as Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead before two penalties from Callum Wilson put Newcastle 2-1 ahead. Rasmus Kristensen drew the home side level in the closing stages but the point ultimately wasn’t enough to prevent Leeds being relegated from the Premier League.

Toward the end of the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was confronted by a home supporter who had made his way from the stands and into the technical area. The supporter was arrested and issued a lifetime ban by Leeds.

But Leeds have now been charged by the FA for failing to ensure its supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

An FA statement read: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way.

“Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”

Recalling the incident, Howe told reporters following the 2-2 draw: “It’s such a strange thing, because you’re concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can’t repeat, and then he’s led away.

“I think that’s what happened, but someone might tell me something different. I’m okay. Moments like that do make you think. The safety of staff, players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful. Security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful. Certainly, it makes you think, Those sorts of situations, no-one should have to face that. No-one should have to feel that their own personal safety is violated.”