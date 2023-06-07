Guimaraes has attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe and previously revealed he had ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as they looked for a replacement for Casemiro. Newcastle value the 25-year-old at around £100million, a significant increase on the £40million they paid Lyon for his services in January 2022.

The Times reported that La Liga champions Barcelona had made an approach to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle this summer. But fresh reports from Spain claim the Brazilian was never on Barca’s radar.

Spanish outlet SPORT have claimed that the ‘truth is that his name has never been on the table at [Barcelona],’ stating the player is out of the Catalan club’s price range and easing any potential fears of Guimaraes departing United this summer.

Newcastle’s No. 39 is currently preparing for international duty with Brazil and has also been in talks with the club regarding a new contract at St James’ Park. Guimaraes’ current deal with The Magpies runs until 2026.

Despite shining for Newcastle during an impressive 2022-23 campaign which saw the club qualify for the Champions League, Guimaraes admitted it had been a ‘difficult’ season for him on a personal level.

The midfielder scored five goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for United and was hit by a number of blows during the season. A hamstring injury and a recurring ankle problem combined with a red card suspension limited Guimaraes’ impact.

“It’s been a difficult season for me, too many injuries,” Guimaraes admitted. “Many things this year, the World Cup, becoming a father so what an achievement for me, for my family and I’m just happy to finish the season healthy.

“I’ve had many injuries in a short time so my ankle is weak because I had five [knocks] in one month. Now I feel all right and I will get some rest for my ankle and see, but now I feel fine.