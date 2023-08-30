It seems Newcastle United are not going to take these last few days of the summer transfer window lying down. There are still suggestions Eddie Howe’s side could push to land a last minute deal before the deadline on Friday night.

After the Magpies’ ongoing link with Kieran Tierney faded, they’ve reportedly revisited Arsenal but this time it’s for another player. According to 90min, Newcastle have made contact with their Premier League rivals over the status of Emile Smith Rowe, as they are keen on bringing the versatile midfielder in on loan before the window closes.

Smith Rowe was regarded as a huge rising talent but his exciting progress has slowed down after he barely featured for Arsenal during their title challenge last season. The 23-year-old made just 12 league appearances and one start throughout the term. Injury kept him out for some time but he was also left on the bench on 11 occasions as well.

Despite also yet to leave the bench so far this season, Mikel Arteta has ‘no intention’ of letting Smith Rowe leave the club. Aston Villa have also appeared as an interested party and Chelsea have put themselves forward as well, but Arsenal have ‘no interest’ in selling or loaning to ‘a direct rival’

Surely that statement will also include Newcastle, seeing as they were and still are a top four threat. However, their bold approach shows they mean business.

The Magpies have already welcomed marquee signings Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali over the threshold to join their growing squad but these last days of the window could produce some surprises.

