Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the 32-year-old goalkeeper is set for a medical at Leeds ahead of joining the Championship club. Darlow spent last season on loan at Hull City and had attracted interest from The Tigers as well as Leeds and Premier League side Bournemouth this summer.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior confirmed the club had withdrawn their interest with Newcastle reportedly after £5million for the goalkeeper. But Sky Sports have now claimed the deal will be less than 10% of that fee and closer to the £400,000 mark.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series, Howe said: “Karl will travel to Leeds tomorrow and have a medical and sign for them.”

The Magpies are yet to confirm a permanent transfer exit so far this summer though both Darlow and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are on the verge of officially leaving the club. Saint-Maximin is set to join Al Ahli after undergoing a medical earlier this week.

Darlow made 100 appearances for Newcastle and helped the team claim the Championship title during the 2016-17 campaign.

Ahead of the goalkeeper’s exit, Howe commented: “Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers.”

