Nick Pope has made a solid return to the Newcastle United line-up - but his long-term future at the club is uncertain.

Newcastle were linked with a new goalkeeper signing last summer and are expected to make another move to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

Newcastle were linked with a new goalkeeper signing last summer and are expected to make another move to sign a goalkeeper this summer. Pope’s contract at Newcastle runs until June 2026 but he has attracted some transfer interest ahead of the summer.

The 10-time England international was out from December to February with a knee injury and after an admittedly rusty return to the side, the goalkeeper has played a role in Newcastle’s recent form with two clean sheets and four wins since. His crucial save to deny Curtis Jones in the Carabao Cup final was praised as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 to claim a first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Pope is set to remain in goal for Newcastle for the rest of the season as they look to secure a top-five finish and Champions League qualification. But there is some uncertainy over Newcastle’s goalkeeper situation heading into next season.

Leeds United shortlist NUFC’s Nick Pope as potential goalkeeper upgrade

Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers in their squad yet none of them have a clear future at the club. Pope and Martin Dubravka - Newcastle’s first and second choice goalkeepers are out of contract next summer and have been linked with moves away.

Odysseas Vlachodimos is unlikely to feature for the club in competitive matches moving forward while John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are out of contract in the summer.

And with Championship side Leeds United preparing for the possibility of Premier League football next season, they are reportedly targeted Pope as a potential upgrade on Illan Meslier. Meslier’s mistakes and form has seen former Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow come into the Leeds side.

But Leeds are set to address their goalkeeper situation in the summer with Meslier’s contract set to expire as thing stand.

In a report relayed by our sister title, The Yorkshire Post, that Pope has been targeted by Leeds as a goalkeeper signing this summer. Leeds are also reportedly interested in top Newcastle target James Trafford.

Though their chances of signing either player rest almost entirely on whether they are playing Premier League football next season.

Newcastle United want James Trafford this summer

Newcastle are expected to make a move for Burnley goalkeeper Trafford this summer after his incredible campaign in the Championship.

The Magpies tried to complete an early swoop for Trafford last June but saw two bids rejected by Burnley, who valued the young shot-stopper in excess of £20million.

After keeping 28 clean sheets in 40 Championship matches this season, Trafford’s value has increased to around £30million ahead of the summer transfer window.

After agreeing personal terms with Newcastle last summer - which remain valid ahead of this summer’s transfer window - Trafford is confident he will be playing Premier League football next season.

James Trafford confident of playing in the Premier League next season

Burnley currently sit top of the Championship table with six games left to play. As a result, Trafford is confident of playing Premier League football next season regardless of what club he’s playing at.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Trafford said : “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”