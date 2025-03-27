Getty Images

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has revealed his big Premier League ambitions amid speculation over a potential move to Newcastle United.

Trafford has starred for Burnley this season as the Clarets aim to bounce straight back to the top-flight after last season’s disappointing relegation. Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley accumulated just 24 points from their 38 league games with Trafford, in his first season of Premier League football, conceding 62 times in just 28 appearances.

This year, though, he has conceded just 11 goals in 37 league matches, keeping 26 clean sheets. This form has attracted the attention of Newcastle United who, after having a £20m offer rejected by Burnley for him last summer, have again been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Burnley will of course be very reluctant to see Trafford leave this summer, particularly after his performances this season. With promotion to the top-flight far from a guarantee this season, the Clarets may feel they must be a Premier League team next season to stand a chance of keeping hold of the glovesman - particularly after Trafford’s recent comments on his ambitions on becoming a Premier League player again.

James Trafford’s Premier League ambitions

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire about his ambitions on getting back into the top-flight, Trafford said : “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table under former Magpie Scott Parker, two points behind Sheffield United who occupy the second automatic promotion place. The Clarets face Bristol City at Turf Moor on Saturday with the knowledge that a win could take them into the top two if results elsewhere this weekend, namely at Elland Road and Bramall Lane, go their way.

Newcastle United’s James Trafford ‘interest’

Reports in the Daily Mail in February claimed that Trafford was still of interest and that the club were ‘confident’ of finally sealing a move for him this summer. Fabrizio Romano has also reported on interest from Tyneside in Trafford, posting on X: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

Eddie Howe, however, poured cold water on the notion that a deal for Trafford was ‘advanced’, stating: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Whilst Newcastle’s current goalkeeping department stands at five-strong, a reshuffling is expected this summer. Both Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope have played in the first-team recently, but neither are likely to be satisfied playing second or even third fiddle next season.

Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy’s contracts come to an end in June, whilst Odysseas Vlachodimos doesn’t have a long-term future at the club.