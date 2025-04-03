Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed former Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow will start

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed former Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow will start in place of Illan Meslier in Saturday’s Championship game at Luton.

Meslier has been an ever-present for Leeds this season as Farke masterminds Leeds’ bid to return to the Premier League at the second attempt. But the 25-year-old Frenchman has made several high-profile errors in this campaign, his latest coming in last week’s 2-2 home draw against Swansea, which saw Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United replace Leeds at the top of the table.

And now the former Newcastle United keeper is in line for a shock first team call-up. He has made three appearances for Leeds so far this season, all in cup competitions in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Wales international Darlow, 34, who joined Leeds from Newcastle in July 2023, is set to make just his second league start for the Yorkshire club, with his last appearance coming in December that year. Leeds, who play at relegation battlers Luton in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, trail the Blades by two points, while they are above third-placed Burnley on goal difference with seven games to play.

What has the Leeds United manager said?

Farke said: “I’m a big believer to have clarity on the goalkeeper position. I have taken my decision and spoken to the goalkeepers, Karl will play on Saturday, Illan will be on the bench. “We all know Illan’s had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest. In general, (with) your number one you’re a bit more careful to change than an outfield player.

“If they (outfield players) have one or two difficult games, you can rotate a bit. In the goalkeeper position it’s important you don’t change game-to-game, even after a few mistakes.”

Meslier is in his sixth season at Elland Road and approaching 200 league appearances for the club since arriving initially on loan from Lorient in 2019.

He has come under increasing pressure from fans and pundits, who have called for Farke to make the change after his latest blunder cost Leeds two points. Meslier dropped a cross unchallenged at the feet of Swansea’s Harry Darling for a first-half equaliser and was arguably at fault for Zan Vipotnik’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Other blunders from Meslier this season include those at Sunderland and Hull, which also cost Leeds crucial points.

Farke added: “I made it quite clear the last time we spoke about this topic, it’s professional football and you have to deliver good performances and perform well. “In the last weeks we felt he could have done better in a few situations. Right now, it was a decision I feel I had to make and to protect him a little bit.

“The camera and spotlight is on him. He’s still a young man, the weight of the world is on his shoulders, and we have to protect him.”