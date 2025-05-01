Leeds United urged to sign ‘solid’ Newcastle United star after major transfer hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Longstaff would be a success if he moved to Leeds United this summer - according to EFL pundit David Prutton.

Longstaff has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks as Leeds prepare for life back in the top-flight. After missing out on promotion in the play-off final last season, Leeds were able to go a step further this season, securing automatic promotion with two games to spare as they head into the final weekend of the season knowing a win against Plymouth Argyle would also secure them the Championship title.

With a summer window to come to shape their squad for the top-flight, Longstaff’s name has been mentioned as a potential signing. The 27-year-old has a wealth of Premier League experience, but has found his place in the pecking order on Tyneside slip in recent months.

A very solid midfield three of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarares and Joelinton made it difficult for anyone, Longstaff included, to break into Eddie Howe’s first-team. And whilst a fresh injury for Joelinton will give someone an opportunity to impress, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley have been preferred over Longstaff in recent weeks.

David Prutton recommends Longstaff move

According to Prutton, Longstaff would be a ‘solid addition’ for Leeds United this summer and tips the midfielder to be able to cope with the demands of playing for the Peacocks: “Sean Longstaff would be a solid addition for Leeds given the experience he has got under his belt at the top level,” Prutton told Football League World.

“The thing you instantly like about players like that is his work ethic, his ability to be part of a team and the understanding of the pressure that comes with playing for a big football team, because he knows exactly what Newcastle is. He will have no qualms or worries about replicating that for Leeds United.

“The price has to be right, the wages have to be right, they can't blow part of a structure that has been carefully curated. But, there is no point going up to the Premier League and not giving yourself the tools to do that and Sean could be a decent addition.”

Longstaff’s future admission

Longstaff’s future at St James’ Park has been up in the air for some time, with the 27-year-old having began the season with less than a year left on his contract. That was extended by the club, but only by a year, meaning he could leave as a free agent next summer if no new agreement is reached.

Speaking after his side’s win over Arsenal back in November, a match in which Longstaff starred in midfield, he was asked if his future was at the club, Longstaff responded: “Yeah, if it’s here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”