What could Eddie Howe’s ‘dream’ Newcastle United starting XI look like when the 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway?

Three very quiet transfer windows on Tyneside have left the Magpies’ squad in desperate need of a refresh. Whilst they have done very well to be in contention for Champions League qualification with just four games of the Premier League season to go, a few new faces are needed this summer.

Whether those faces are used to flesh out a thin squad in anticipation of European football next season, or are used to improve the quality of options in Howe’s first-choice XI, they have a number of big decisions to make this summer. Whilst they have more PSR headroom than in previous windows, that is still a key factor that needs to be considered in any transfer move they make this summer.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s ‘dream’ starting XI could look like when the 2025/26 season gets underway. Would you like to see this team at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United’s dream 2025/26 starting XI

GK: James Trafford

The Burnley stopper has been linked with a move to Tyneside for over a year now and his brilliant form for the Clarets will only have confirmed to the Magpies that his signature is worth chasing this summer.

RB: Tino Livramento

Although Livramento has impressed at left-back recently, the return of Lewis Hall will see him shift back to the opposite flank when next season gets underway.

CB: Marc Guehi

After spending the majority of last summer unsuccessfully chasing Guehi’s signature, could this year be the time they finally get their man? If Crystal Palace do not sell, he could be available on a free transfer in 12 months time.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman will almost feel like a new signing when next season gets underway after two injury-hit campaigns. Hopefully he can rediscover the form he began his career at the club in.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall was phenomenal before injury curtailed this season and was arguably the club’s player of the season to that point. He will be a force to be reckoned with next campaign if he can overcome those injury issues.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian is the leader of this team and will be someone the club build an eleven around not just next season, but hopefully for many more years to come.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Despite almost constant talk from Italy suggesting that Tonali wants to return to his homeland, he will almost certainly be a Newcastle United player next season - and a key one at that.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton proves on a weekly basis why he is a key figure in this team and he will be needed again next season as part of a well balanced midfield trio.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

The Brentford man looks to be the ideal fit for Newcastle United’s right-wing position. He won’t come cheap, but he will certainly add great quality to a position that is lacking in depth right now.

ST: Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with the Swedish international, not without him. Only a mammoth bid this summer will change their stance.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Harvey Barnes’ performances in Gordon’s absence has certainly done his chances of a start no harm, but the former Everton man may just get the nod when next season gets underway. He will want to impress from the off though.