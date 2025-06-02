Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Nick Pope this summer after sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side will play top-flight football next season and are currently searching for ways to strengthen their squad. Pope, who signed for Newcastle United three years ago, is out of contract at the end of next season and is reportedly wanted by the Elland Road outfit this summer.

Leeds, meanwhile, had Illan Meslier as their first-choice goalkeeper for much of last season - but the Frenchman lost his place towards the end of the campaign after a string of high-profile mistakes. Former Magpies stopper Karl Darlow ended the season in goal as Leeds secured promotion with games to spare before sealing the Championship title on a dramatic final day of the season.

Leeds United interested in Nick Pope

During his time at St James’ Park, Pope has been Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper and despite a dislocated shoulder and knee injury keeping him sidelined for large periods of the last two campaigns, has always returned to the starting XI when fit. Pope still has a future at St James’ Park, but his place as first-choice could be threatened if the Magpies add to their goalkeeping department this summer.

Burnley’s James Trafford remains a player of interest and had been on the verge of moving to Tyneside last summer, before Newcastle turned their attention elsewhere after seeing an initial bid rejected by the Clarets. Personal terms between Trafford and the club had reportedly been agreed at that time and are not expected to be an issue this summer if they reignite their interest in the former Manchester City man.

If that does happen, then Pope or Martin Dubravka may find their place in Howe’s pecking-order slip. Elland Road could offer Pope an escape route, whilst Dubravka had plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League in his services during the winter window before signing a new contract with Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Leeds have also been linked with signing Sean Longstaff. Longstaff, like Pope, has just over a year left on his current contract and would be available to leave the club on a free transfer next summer if no new extension is agreed.

Asked about his future in November, Longstaff said: “I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”