Leeds United ‘plot’ major Jack Harrison offer amid Newcastle United interest as club chief reveals Moussa Diaby plans

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Rolfes on Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes has revealed that the club didn’t receive an offer from Newcastle United for winger Moussa Diaby this summer and has reiterated his desire to see the Frenchman stay at the club, despite reports that the Magpies will reignite their interest in Diaby in January.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Rolfes told the Express: “For sure, we want to keep Moussa for as long as possible.”

“I know a lot of scouts have been sitting on our tribune during our matches because we have a lot of interesting, exciting young players with high potential.

“So, it’s the same as [Patrik] Schick. We did not receive any offers for him but we are not even looking for that at the moment. We wanted to keep him and play Champions League football with him this season.”

Jack Harrison contract

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are prepared to double Jack Harrison’s wages in order to keep him at Elland Road.

Newcastle had bids for Harrison rejected in the summer but with the winger’s current contract expiring at the end of next season, Leeds are keen to tie Harrison down to a new deal to stave off interest from the Magpies.

Guimaraes’ ‘cult hero’ status

Don Hutchison believes Bruno Guimaraes is turning into a ‘cult hero’ at Newcastle United following a succession of great performances since moving from Lyon in January.

Hutchison said: “He’s a cult hero. What a player and what a signing. I still can’t believe Newcastle got him. £35 million. He plays the game like it’s easy for him.

“He plays as a holding midfield player and he still gets forward. Brilliant ability. He plays for Brazil as the number eight and Paqueta plays as the number ten.