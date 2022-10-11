His two-goal display against Brentford on Saturday was yet another masterclass by the Brazilian in the Newcastle United midfield.

Since moving from Lyon in January, Guimaraes has become a fan-favourite on Tyneside and has reportedly caught the attention of some of European football’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been described as a 'complete midfield player' (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Appearing on Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher analysed Guimaraes’ impact at Newcastle, describing the Brazilian as a ‘complete midfield player’ alongside some of the very best players in his position in the country.

Carragher said: “What we find out with midfield players is we put them in positions in terms of numbers and call them a No6, an No8, or a No10.

“He feels like the type of player who could play all of those roles. In terms of playing this season, he has played as more of the deeper midfield players.

“When comparing him to midfield players from the teams in the top six, is that he is a throwback to when Roy was playing, in that he is a midfield player, he is not a sitting or attacking midfielder. Bruno Guimares is different to those midfielders.

“When you look at his stats going forward in terms of his carrying, creativity and through balls, this shows he is a complete midfield player. This is why this midfield player is getting such excitement not just from Tyneside, but from all over.”

Roy Keane concurred with Carragher’s assessment, revealing Guimaraes is currently ticking all the boxes required of a midfielder: “What the really good players do is they affect games and he’s affecting games at this moment in time.” Keane said.

“Look, there’s a long winter to come and a lot of games, but he’s in a rich vein of form. He’s doing what you’re supposed to do as a midfielder, you’ve got to tick a lot of boxes.

“Again, we’ve seen there, tackling, running, he’s adding a few goals to it and he’s got that footballing intelligence, obviously passing under pressure. That’s a big one for the top players in the tight games, you’ve got to do it. Listen, he looks a good player.”

