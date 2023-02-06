Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch as ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham and Huddersfield bosses linked with vacancy

Marsch has been sacked as Leeds United manager after less than a year in charge. Marsch departs Elland Road with Leeds sat in 17th place and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon proved to be the final straw with Leeds now searching for their third manager in less than 12 months following the departures of Marcelo Bielsa and now Marsch. A statement released by the club read: ‘Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

‘Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

‘We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.’

West Brom boss and former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan has emerged as the early bookies favourite for the role. Mauricio Pochettino and Bielsa have also been tipped with being Marsch’s successor.

Rafa Benitez (25/1) and Scott Parker (33/1) are the only former Newcastle United representatives linked with the post. In 37 games in charge of Leeds, Marsch oversaw just 11 wins in all-competitions but helped to guide them away from relegation on the final day of last season with a win away at Brentford.