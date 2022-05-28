After finishing 11th in the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side are looking to keep the momentum building next season with a busy summer transfer window ahead.

And Enrique – who made 129 appearances for United between 2007 and 2011 – has highlighted two Premier League forwards at rival clubs as potential options.

Leeds United winger Raphinha netted 11 goals in 35 games in 2021-22 and his future at Elland Road is uncertain amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on May 15, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Raphinha is a player that [Newcastle] could look at,” Enrique told bettingexpert. “Raphinha is a quality player. I believe he would bring a lot, but it will be hard to compete with Barcelona.”

With attacking reinforcements high on the agenda at Newcastle this summer, Enrique wants to see the club make a marquee striker signing. And he has name-checked Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a ‘top choice’.

“They should bring in a world-class striker,” he added. “Even if they have Callum Wilson and Chris Wood.

“It depends on Eddie [Howe] on what he sees every day in training. They were talking about Calvert-Lewin. I really, really like Calvert-Lewin.

"He had big problems with injuries this season so I’m not sure if Newcastle will sign him but obviously Eddie knows him well.

“Calvert-Lewin, he will be a great signing for them, if he can stay fit. I believe he can be a great signing.

“I was actually talking about this on Instagram and Newcastle supporters said ‘we have Chris Wood and Callum Wilson already, I don’t think he can add anything to that.’ I think he can.

“As the transfer window goes on, there are options that weren’t there before. A striker that you’re thinking of now, maybe he’s not available because the club doesn’t want to sell him. But then further in the transfer window, he’s actually the option because they want to sell him to sign two or more three players.

“It is very difficult to talk about who would be the perfect striker for Newcastle. Right now, Calvert-Lewin is a top choice but maybe further down the transfer window, they have better options from some of the big clubs that do not want those players.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.