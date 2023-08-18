Fraser hasn’t started a competitive match at club level since last September and was frozen out of the Newcastle first-team for the second half of last season and made to train with the Under-21s. He has not trained with the first-team so far this summer and had his 21 squad number stripped off him and given to new signing Tino Livramento.

The Magpies want to offload the 29-year-old winger, who still has two-years remaining on his deal at St James’ Park. Given his wages, the majority of Championship clubs would be priced out of a deal to sign the former AFC Bournemouth man.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Fraser this summer while Scottish Premiership side Celtic are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

And former Celtic striker John Hartson has advised the Scottish international to return to his home country this summer.

“He is a good player,” Hartson told Go Radio. “He’s not played regularly of late, his game time is not as much as he would have wanted. I am not too sure if he is in Howe’s plans.

“Newcastle are looking at the top-end market. I think Ryan Fraser is a talent and joining Celtic would be a very wise move because he has a lot to prove as well.”