Wilson came off the bench to score in Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes also got on the scoresheet in the match for The Magpies while Wilson’s competition for the striker position, Alexander Isak, scored twice.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s matches with West Ham United forward Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was in a confident mood.

Despite Antonio telling him he’d be on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, Wilson responded: “Doesn’t matter, I’ll still score again, probably.”

Antonio scoffed at Wilson’s claim as he said: “Against City? All right.”

But Wilson was quick to respond with a reference to his goal in the 3-3 draw against Man City at St James’ Park last August.

“Like I haven’t scored against City before?” Newcastle’s No. 9 said.

“[It’s a] big game, champions of England, champions of Europe, it’s never an easy place to go. It’s going to be one where first 10, 15 minutes we’ve got to make sure we don’t concede and then you get a foothold in the game and hopefully we come out there with a positive result.”