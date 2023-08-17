News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson makes confident Man City v Newcastle United prediction as West Ham star hits back

Callum Wilson is planning on adding to his opening day goal against Aston Villa when Newcastle United travel to face Manchester City on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Wilson came off the bench to score in Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes also got on the scoresheet in the match for The Magpies while Wilson’s competition for the striker position, Alexander Isak, scored twice.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s matches with West Ham United forward Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was in a confident mood.

Despite Antonio telling him he’d be on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, Wilson responded: “Doesn’t matter, I’ll still score again, probably.”

Antonio scoffed at Wilson’s claim as he said: “Against City? All right.”

But Wilson was quick to respond with a reference to his goal in the 3-3 draw against Man City at St James’ Park last August.

“Like I haven’t scored against City before?” Newcastle’s No. 9 said.

“[It’s a] big game, champions of England, champions of Europe, it’s never an easy place to go. It’s going to be one where first 10, 15 minutes we’ve got to make sure we don’t concede and then you get a foothold in the game and hopefully we come out there with a positive result.”

While Newcastle held Pep Guardiola’s side to a draw at St James’ Park last season, they have lost each of their last 14 visits to Man City in the Premier League. Their only previous win at the Etihad Stadium came in the League Cup in 2014.

