Leeds United v Newcastle United: Disruption for fans heading to Elland Road

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on May 13 after the union’s executive rejected the latest offer aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute.

And the strike clashes with Newcastle's televised Premier League fixture against relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

TransPennine Express, which runs direct trains between Newcastle and Leeds, is expecting "significant disruption" to its services.