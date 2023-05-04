News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
29 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
37 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Disruption for fans heading to Elland Road

Newcastle United fans face more travel disruption – after a new train strike was announced.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 4th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:52 BST

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on May 13 after the union’s executive rejected the latest offer aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute.

And the strike clashes with Newcastle's televised Premier League fixture against relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TransPennine Express, which runs direct trains between Newcastle and Leeds, is expecting "significant disruption" to its services.

Most Popular

A statement read: "We apologise for any impact this industrial action has on your journeys and will provide further updates as soon as the information is available."

Related topics:Leeds UnitedTranspennine ExpressRMTElland RoadNewcastle